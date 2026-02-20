Japanese man arrested for allegedly using fake ID to enter US naval base

Japanese police have arrested a 45-year-old employee of a major trading company on suspicion of illegally entering a US naval installation near Tokyo using a falsified military identification card, local media reported Friday.

The suspect, Yoshitaka Mizuno, is accused of accessing the US Navy base in Yokosuka without a valid reason, according to Kyodo News.

Investigators said he presented a counterfeit US military ID identifying him as a sergeant.

Authorities believe Mizuno may have entered multiple US military facilities in the region since 2023. He is also suspected of renting vehicles designated for US service members and staying at accommodations inside the base.

The case came to light after Mizuno was stopped for a parking violation in Tokyo while driving a vehicle reportedly rented from a US base.

Police have searched his Tokyo residence as part of the investigation, which is ongoing.



