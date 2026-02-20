IMMIGRANT GROUPS VOICE CONCERNS OVER FINLANDS PLANNED CITIZENSHIP TEST

Immigrant groups in Finland have expressed concern over the government's plan to introduce a citizenship test, citing unclear study materials and potential indirect discrimination, public broadcaster Yle reported on Friday.

The citizenship test is the final part of a three-pronged strategy by the Finnish government to tighten rules for obtaining citizenship. Earlier measures focused on residency periods and financial self-sufficiency.

The exact content of the exam has not been clarified, but it is expected to include multiple-choice and true-false questions in Finnish or Swedish.

The ministry said questions will be based on "predefined and publicly available learning material," but no official study guide has been announced.

Nancy Riikola Burton, spokesperson for the Finland Remigrants Association, criticized the lack of an official handbook, noting that other EU countries, including France, the Netherlands, and Denmark, provide comprehensive guides covering history, society, governance, and civic responsibilities.

She added that frequent changes to Finland's Citizenship Act have left many immigrants "baffled and disappointed."

The cost of the test has also drawn criticism.

Although the ministry has not finalized the fee, the government estimates an annual cost of €2.3 million ($2.7 million), which would likely be passed on to applicants.

Panu Puhakka, advocacy coordinator at the NGO Familia Ry, estimated that each applicant could pay between 235 and 470 euros, warning that the fee, combined with previous application and language certification costs, could make citizenship unaffordable for low-income applicants.

The bill is expected to be presented to the Finnish Parliament in early April.

Hanna Pihkanen, senior specialist at the Interior Ministry, said the draft will be amended based on consultation feedback.

Interior Minister Mari Rantanen earlier said the government aimed to implement the test by the beginning of next year.