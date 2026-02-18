Vatican says it will not participate in Gaza Board of Peace

The Vatican has decided not to join the Board of Peace, an international body primarily focused on post-conflict reconstruction in Gaza and broader global stability efforts, led by the US.

Vatican News reported that Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin announced on Sunday during a bilateral meeting with Italian officials at Palazzo Borromeo.

He stated that the decision was due to the board's particular nature, which clearly differs from that of ordinary states, and noted several points remain perplexing and require further explanation.

Parolin stressed that one of the main concerns is the principle that international crisis management should be handled by the UN, a position the Vatican has repeatedly emphasized.

This firm refusal follows an earlier, more cautious response in January 2026, when the Vatican confirmed that it had received an invitation and was still studying possible participation, underlining the need to ensure alignment with international law.

The Board of Peace was formally established through a charter signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2026, during the World Economic Forum, where US President Donald Trump, as chairman, ratified the charter alongside founding members.

Partially endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in relation to its Gaza mandate, the board now comprises around 26 founding member countries, with some sources reporting up to 35 participants or signatories.

The group includes states from various regions, including the Middle East, Asia, parts of Europe, and Latin America.

Observers point out that the board's apparent independence from full UN oversight, despite limited Security Council backing for specific functions, poses serious difficulties.

No new official statement from the UN has directly addressed the Vatican's latest concerns regarding the board's independence or its relationship to UN-led processes.