Russia, China, Iran deploy ships for joint exercises in Strait of Hormuz

An aerial view of the Iranian shores and Port of Bandar Abbas in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia, China and Iran have deployed naval vessels for joint exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev said on Tuesday.

In an interview with the weekly Argumenty i Fakty, Patrushev said Russia is working to build a "multipolar world order on the oceans" in response to what he called Western hegemony.

"We will tap into the potential of BRICS, which should now be given a full-fledged strategic maritime dimension," he said.

He added that the first BRICS naval exercise, dubbed "Will for Peace 2026," was held in January in the South Atlantic and involved Russia, China, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

According to Patrushev, participating navies practiced coordinating efforts to protect trade routes, which he said are becoming increasingly vulnerable.

"The Maritime Security Belt 2026 exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, where Russia, China, and Iran sent their ships, proved to be relevant," he added.

The Maritime Security Belt is set to be hosted by Iran in mid-February in the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, one of the world's most strategically important choke points, according to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

The joint naval drills were first launched in 2019 at the initiative of Iran's navy and have been held seven times since then.