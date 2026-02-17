Leaders of Canada, UK discuss trade, defense cooperation

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke Monday with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on economic and security cooperation.

"Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer," said a statement published by Carney's office.

Carney thanked Starmer for his condolences following last week's deadly school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

"The prime ministers discussed the growing economic and security partnerships between Canada and the UK, including intensified collaboration on trade," said the statement, as they highlighted the progress in digital trade, critical minerals and sovereign AI infrastructure through the Canada-UK Economic and Trade Working Group.

Ongoing discussions between the European Union and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) bloc were also addressed, it said.

Underscoring efforts towards establishing the Defense, Security and Resilience Bank (DSR Bank), Carney emphasized "the DSR Bank's potential to unlock private capital to fund defense and security firms across the supply chain-creating massive opportunities for workers and businesses," the statement said.

"The prime ministers agreed to task their teams to work together to advance this objective and ensure alignment of Canadian and UK efforts," it added.

Carney and Starmer also agreed to remain in close contact as Canada strengthens ties globally amid frayed relations with the United States.

Relations between Canada and the US have been strained since US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian goods and later halted trade talks because of an anti-tariff advertisement aired in the US.



