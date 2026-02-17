Iranian delegation arrives at negotiation venue in Geneva ahead of US talks

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived at the negotiation venue in Geneva on Tuesday ahead of the second round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

Iranian media reported that Araghchi is currently holding talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi at the Omani Embassy in Geneva, where the negotiations will take place.

According to local reports, Iran's demands in this round of indirect talks include the complete lifting of sanctions and discussions on confidence-building measures regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The US delegation, led by envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's unofficial adviser Jared Kushner, is also expected to arrive at the venue shortly.

Iran and the US resumed their indirect nuclear diplomacy in Muscat earlier this month under Omani mediation, nearly eight months after talks were suspended following the Iran-Israel conflict.

Assessments from both sides were positive after the latest round of talks, which took place amid heightened tensions due to the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf region.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said that the focus of this new round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington would be the nuclear issue.

Baghaei also noted that Araghchi held talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Monday, discussing technical issues related to Iran's nuclear file.



