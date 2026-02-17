German President Steinmeier visits site of devastating Beirut blast

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is to visit the site of the devastating August 2020 explosion in Beirut's harbour on Tuesday, the second day of his trip to Lebanon.



More than 220 people were killed in the blast and several thousand injured.



Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender are set to lay flowers and commemorate the victims. They also want to gain an impression of the reconstruction work.



Before flying on to the Jordanian capital Amman, the president wants to visit the naval school in Beirut, which was rebuilt with German help.



On Monday, he promised Lebanese President Joseph Aoun further German support even after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission comes to an end at the end of the year.



The German navy is currently providing a frigate for the mission in order to secure Lebanon's sea borders and prevent arms smuggling.



Steinmeier plans to hold talks with King Abdullah II in the Jordanian capital Amman on Wednesday. The pair know each other well from previous meetings.