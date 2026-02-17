French President Macron arrives in India for bilateral talks, AI summit

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mumbai, the financial hub of India, around midnight on Monday, beginning his three-day visit to the South Asian nation, according to an official statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Macron for talks on Tuesday as the two sides strengthen bilateral trade and defense ties, Modi's office said in a statement.

They "will focus on cementing India-France strategic partnership and further diversifying it into new and emerging areas," it added.

Macron and Modi will also exchange views on issues of "regional and global importance," the statement said, adding they will also inaugurate the "India-France Year of Innovation."

Marcon, who visited India last in 2024 as the chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day, will also visit New Delhi this week to participate in the AI Impact summit hosted by India.

India and France established diplomatic relations soon after India's independence in 1947, and their bilateral trade volume reached $15 billion in 2024.

The two nations have strengthened their ties, particularly in defense, as the Indian Defense Ministry last week approved the fresh acquisition of Rafale jets from France.

India first inducted the French defense industry company Dassault's twin-engine, multirole fighter aircraft into its Air Force in 2020.

The defense chiefs of India and France will also hold their annual dialogue in the southern city of Bengaluru, where they are expected to renew a 10-year defense pact which includes joint manufacturing of Hammer missiles.



