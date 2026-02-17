French police arrest hard-left members over killing of far-right activist

Four people, including an aide to a French hard-left lawmaker, have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the killing of ⁠a far-right activist that ⁠has jolted the country's political class, a police source said on Tuesday.

Quentin Deranque, 23, died on Saturday after he was beaten to death by hard-left ⁠activists outside a conference in Lyon given by Rima Hassan, a far-left member of the European Parliament. Videos of the deadly fight were widely shared on social media.

France Unbowed (LFI) lawmaker Raphael Arnault confirmed on Tuesday that his parliamentary assistant was among those detained, adding that the aide had "stopped all parliamentary work"

"It is now up to the investigation to determine responsibility", he said in a statement on ⁠social ⁠media platform X.

The aide and three other people have been arrested, said the police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Although conflicts between the hard left and far right are common in France, Deranque's killing has laid bare some of the broader political tensions in a country reeling from nearly two years of institutional ⁠crises.

It has also hardened views towards the extreme-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, while allowing the far right to portray itself as a victim of political violence

Speaking on social media, LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon called for calm. "Let's not fuel the incitement to take the law into one's own hands," he said.

On ⁠Monday, ‌Lyon prosecutor ‌Thierry Dran said a murder probe had ⁠been opened into Deranque's killing, ‌which has led to widespread condemnation of the LFI.

Jordan Bardella, party president of the far-right ⁠National Rally, said Mélenchon had "opened the doors ⁠of the National Assembly to presumed murderers."

After Deranque's killing, French ⁠President Emmanuel Macron also appealed for calm.









