Ex-cricket stars want Khan treated with 'decency and justice'

Former England captains David Gower and Mike Brearley joined forces with rivals from Australia and India on Tuesday, Feb. 17, to demand urgent care for Imran Khan. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the group expressed "profound concern" over the "alarming deterioration" of Khan's vision after two years in Adiala Jail.

An open letter signed by the quartet, as well as 10 other former international captains including Australians Allan Border and Steve Waugh and India's Sunil Gavaskar, has been published raising grave worries about Imran's incarceration.



The 73-year-old was one of the finest cricketers of his generation before moving into politics, ultimately serving as his country's prime minister from 2018-2022. He was subsequently sentenced to a number of lengthy prison sentences following his fall from power and subsequent political disputes involving his PTI party.



Recent reports around the conditions he is being subjected to – including poor medical treatment, visitation bans and neglect – have sparked worries and some of his best known rivals from the field of play have stepped in on his behalf.



As well as stressing his "skill, resilience, leadership and sportsmanship" on the field they have raised alarm bells over his current plight.



"Recent reports concerning his health – particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody – and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern," the letter, which has been seen by the Press Association, states.



"As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon."



Directly appealing to the government, they ask for immediate action in three areas: adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists, humane detention aligned with international standards and transparent access to due legal process.



The letter continues: "Cricket has long been a bridge between nations. Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career.



"We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice."



Other signatories include Ian and Greg Chappell, Belinda Clark, Clive Lloyd, Kim Hughes, Kapil Dev and John Wright.











