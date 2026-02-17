11 killed in 3 US strikes targeting 'narco-trafficking' vessels in Pacific, Caribbean

US forces killed 11 people in three strikes targeting vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Tuesday.

"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted three lethal kinetic strikes on three vessels operated by designated terrorist organizations," it said Monday on US social media company X, noting that the operations were directed by SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis Donovan.

The intelligence confirmed that the vessels were traveling along "known narco-trafficking routes and were engaged in narco-trafficking operations," it said.

Four people were killed on each of the first two vessels in the Eastern Pacific, while three were killed on a third vessel in the Caribbean, according to the command.

No US personnel were harmed in the operations, according to the statement.

The Trump administration has intensified military operations in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts against narcotics trafficking, killing at least 144 people in 40 attacks since the start of operations.

The campaign coincides with broader US pressure on Venezuela, including oil tanker blockades, vessel seizures and a heightened military presence near Venezuelan waters.

A US military operation in that country on Jan. 3 led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.