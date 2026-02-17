Documents raise questions over UK’s former Prince Andrew’s exchanges with Jeffrey Epstein

Britain's Prince Andrew arrives for a visit to the Cross Rail Head Office in Canary Wharf, east London on March 7, 2011. (AFP File Photo)

Newly released US Justice Department documents have raised fresh questions about whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, shared sensitive information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a UK trade envoy, media reports said Monday.

Emails from 2010 show correspondence between Andrew and his aide David Stern, which were later forwarded to Epstein, according to ABC News.

The exchanges align with Andrew's tenure as the UK's special representative for trade and investment from 2001 to 2011.

In one July 2010 email, Andrew appeared to discuss restructuring details concerning the Royal Bank of Scotland, which had received a 45 billion-pound bailout, equivalent to approximately $57 billion at current rates.

According to the email, Andrew wrote that then-CEO Stephen Hester: "Isn't all that well thought of and there are any number of balls being dropped in the management of RBS."

Other emails suggest Andrew relayed information about Aston Martin, referencing "conflicts between internal parties" and "issues with the management and their relationship with their owner and the State of Kuwait."

Separate correspondence indicates Epstein allegedly arranged meetings for Andrew during a 2010 official trip to China.

In a May 17, 2010 email, Andrew wrote that he planned "a series of discussions re The Green Park Group (GPG)" and said he "would be delighted to further our discussions."

Stern later proposed forming "a small investment highly private office in London with small outpost in Beijing," suggesting they "very discreetly make PA part of it and use his 'aura and access.'"

Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

Thames Valley Police said on Feb. 9 they are assessing reports of alleged misconduct "in line with our established procedures."

Buckingham Palace said previously it no longer represents Andrew but would support authorities as needed.

The emails form part of more than 3 million pages of documents released in January concerning Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial.