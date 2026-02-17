China conducts combat readiness patrols in disputed South China Sea

The Chinese military conducted naval and air combat readiness patrols in the disputed South China Sea, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

The combat readiness patrols were held on Sunday and Monday in the waters of the South China Sea, according to Xinhua News, citing Zhai Shichen, spokesman for the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command.

"The Philippines co-opted countries outside the region to organize the so-called joint patrols, which had undermined peace and stability in the region," said Zhai.

The Chinese military will resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests and firmly uphold regional peace and stability, he warned.

Last month, the Chinese military also conducted "combat readiness" drills with warplanes and warships in the disputed South China Sea.

China and the Philippines have faced repeated tensions in recent years over competing territorial claims in the South China Sea.