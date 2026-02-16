News World Swedish man accused of forcing wife to have sex with 120 men

A Swedish man is facing charges for allegedly coercing his wife into sex with more than 120 men. The NTB agency broke the news on Monday, stating that the offences took place in Ångermanland over a period of several years.

Anadolu Agency WORLD Published February 16,2026

A Swedish man is alleged to have forced his wife to have sexual relations with at least 120 men.



The NTB news agency reported on Monday that the offences are believed to have taken place over several years, both in physical meetings and over the internet.



The case came to light some time ago, and the man has been in custody since October on suspicion of aggravated pimping. Previously, however, there had been talk of around 30 men.



The woman reported her husband to the police herself. She told Swedish radio that in some cases she had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol to such an extent that she could not remember everything.



Her husband is said to have offered sexual services on various websites.



Charges are to be brought against him in March. The clients, who are said to come from all over Sweden, are also threatened with criminal charges.



In Sweden, the purchase of sexual services is illegal, while the sale of sex is unpunished.









