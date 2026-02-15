UN CHIEF CALLS ON NIGERIA TO SPEARHEAD AFRICAS ROLE IN NEW GLOBAL ORDER

UN chief calls on Nigeria to spearhead Africa's role in new global order

The UN secretary-general has called on Nigeria to spearhead Africa's drive for a restructured global order, describing the country as uniquely positioned to lead the continent toward greater global influence.

Antonio Guterres on Saturday also voiced firm backing for Nigeria's quest for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, according to the state-run Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

He made the remarks during a high-level bilateral meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on the margins of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Guterres further praised the economic reforms introduced under President Bola Tinubu's administration and lauded Nigeria's role in fostering stability in the Sahel and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) regions, despite facing its own security challenges.

The UN chief said Nigeria's sizeable population -- Africa's largest -- sustained democratic governance, abundant natural and human resources, and strong commitment to multilateralism position it to play a leading role for Africa in a changing global order.

Shettima voiced appreciation for Guterres' efforts to promote global peace and sustainable development, reiterating Nigeria's dedication to multilateral cooperation and deeper engagement with the UN.

He also renewed Nigeria's call for comprehensive UN reforms that reflect contemporary global realities, underscoring the need for enhanced African representation, including a permanent seat for Nigeria on the Security Council.