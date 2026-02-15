Teenage boy killed, 2 injured in stabbing in western Japan

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured in a stabbing incident in western Japan, local media reported Sunday.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder hours after the attack late Saturday in the busy Dotonbori district of Osaka, according to public broadcaster NHK.

All three victims were 17-year-old boys.

Kamada Ryunosuke, a resident of neighboring Nara prefecture, died at a hospital after sustaining stab wounds to the chest and other parts of his body.

The two other victims, both from Osaka prefecture, were stabbed in the upper body and taken to hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Police said the suspect had apparently quarreled with the three boys before the attack.









