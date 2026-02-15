Israeli president seeks clarifications from Netanyahu over Trump pardon broadside

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is seeking clarifications from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over whether he incited US President Donald Trump to issue an "insult" amid controversy over a pardon request, local media said Sunday.

On Thursday, Trump said that the Israeli president's hitherto refusal to pardon Netanyahu of his corruption charges is "shameful," a day after the US president met with Netanyahu at the White House.

Herzog "is seeking clarifications from Netanyahu following sharp criticism directed at him by US President Trump," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The Israeli president "wants to know whether Netanyahu was behind the remarks, which officials described as a serious affront to Israel's sovereign institutions," it added.

"If it emerges that Netanyahu encouraged Trump to make the comments, it would constitute a 'red line'," the paper said, citing sources close to Herzog.

According to the sources, Herzog received dozens of inquiries over the weekend from within the US and Israel, making it necessary to demand clarifications from Netanyahu.

"There is a difference between criticism and insult, and what we heard from Trump was an insult. Someone clearly stirred him up," an official told Yedioth Ahronoth.

Last November, Trump sent a letter to Herzog asking him to pardon Netanyahu, who is on trial in corruption cases.

Netanyahu formally submitted a pardon request on Nov. 30 last year, seeking relief from the corruption charges without admitting wrongdoing or withdrawing from public life.

Since his trial began, Netanyahu has consistently denied all accusations. Under Israeli law, however, a presidential pardon can only be granted following an admission of guilt.

Beyond the domestic proceedings, Netanyahu is also facing international legal scrutiny. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant against him over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, where more than 72,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 171,000 others injured in a brutal assault since October 2023.







