Israeli army set to hold military drill near West Bank amid tensions with Iran

The Israeli army is set to conduct a drill on Sunday near the occupied West Bank, amid escalating regional tensions with Iran.

A military statement said the exercise will be held in Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut settlement, 30 kilometers west of East Jerusalem, without specifying its duration.

"There will be active movement of security forces and vehicles in the area during the drill," it added.

Though the timing of the drill coincides with mounting tensions with Iran, the Israeli army said the exercise had been scheduled in advance as part of its 2026 annual plan.

The Israeli army carried out two separate drills Thursday, one on land in the Red Sea area around Eilat and another at sea in the Mediterranean.

The US and Iran held indirect talks in the capital Muscat on Feb. 6 with Omani mediation to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

The sit-down marked the end of a roughly eight-month suspension after the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during a 12-day Israeli war on Iran in June 2025.

The US in recent weeks significantly increased its military footprint in the region, urging Tehran to make a deal before its too late.









