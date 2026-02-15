HILLARY CLINTON CALLS TRUMPS POSITION ON UKRAINE DISGRACEFUL

News World Hillary Clinton calls Trump's position on Ukraine 'disgraceful'

Hillary Clinton slammed the US government's Ukraine policy as "disgraceful" on Saturday, accusing the administration of trying to engineer a "surrender."

"I think the effort to force Ukraine into a surrender deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is shameful," Clinton said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.



"I think the effort to force Ukraine into a surrender deal with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is shameful," Clinton said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.



"I believe Ukraine is fighting for our democracy and our values of freedom and civilization on the front lines, losing thousands of people and having their country destroyed by one man's mania to control them," Clinton said.



She said that US President Donald Trump "either doesn't understand or could care less about that suffering."



Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly four years ago on Putin's orders.



Clinton and her husband, former US president Bill Clinton, are critics of Trump's policies. Hillary Clinton was Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential election and lost to him.













