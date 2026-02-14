YouTube restores pro-Palestinian US activist’s account after backlash

Following a backlash, YouTube has reinstated the account of pro-Palestinian US activist Guy Christensen after briefly suspending it.

The US video-sharing platform shut down Christensen's account on Friday, drawing criticism from users after he pleaded his case on other social media platforms. Christensen is known for content supportive of Palestinians and sharply critical of Israel's genocide in the Gaza.

After the backlash, YouTube restored the account.

Posting on US social media platform X, Christensen said the company reversed its decision after initially rejecting his appeal.

"We actually did it," he wrote.

"YouTube was forced to restore my entire channel + monetization after REJECTING the appeal last night, promising I would stay banned forever. This is the power of collective action and solidarity. If we don't stand together, we'll be picked apart 1 by 1."







