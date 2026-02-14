US military strikes suspected drug vessel in Caribbean

 Contact Us
The US military killed three suspected narco-terrorists in a Caribbean strike on a vessel linked to designated terror organizations and drug trafficking, according to SOUTHCOM.

Published February 14,2026
The US military said three suspected narco-terrorists were killed Friday when it carried out a strike in the Caribbean on a vessel allegedly tied to designated terror organizations and narcotics trafficking.

"On Feb. 13, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said on US social media company X.

It added that the intelligence confirmed the vessel was "transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations."

It said no US military forces were harmed in the operation.