Munich Security Conference continues with high-level talks on day 2

The Munich Security Conference continues Saturday for its second day, with high-level speeches and panel discussions focusing on the future of the international order, transatlantic security and regional conflicts, with Ukraine expected to remain central to the agenda.

The day will begin with a statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on "The U.S. in the World," followed by a conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on China's global role

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will discuss wielding power in a world in disarray.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to address a panel on securing long-term support for Ukraine, alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola.

Later sessions will focus on strengthening transatlantic security, bringing together leaders, including Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

A separate panel on defending Europe and supporting Ukraine will include German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

Security developments in the Indo-Pacific will also be discussed, including a conversation with US Under Secretary of Defense Policy Elbridge Colby and a broader panel on Europe and the Indo-Pacific's interconnected security challenges.

Beyond Europe, sessions will address Syria's post-revolution future, Venezuela, and efforts to end the war in Sudan.

Climate security, food security, water geopolitics and criminal networks are also on the agenda, alongside discussions on democratic values amid rising global tensions.

The three-day annual conference runs through Sunday and brings together dozens of heads of state and government, ministers and senior officials from around the world.