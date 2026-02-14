2 Palestinians injured by Israeli army gunfire in Gaza

Two Palestinians were injured on Saturday by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip amid daily Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A young girl and an elderly man were wounded by Israeli gunfire east of Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces opened heavy, indiscriminate fire east of the city, before carrying out large-scale demolitions of several residential buildings in the area.

They added that Israeli troops also fired indiscriminately in the eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp and the Zeitoun neighborhood.

In a related development, witnesses said Israeli fighter jets carried out several airstrikes on Rafah and east of Gaza City.

The Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement ended Israel's two-year war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. Palestinian authorities say the conflict killed more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounded over 171,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $70 billion.

At least 591 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,578 others injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.