US, Taiwan sign reciprocal trade agreement

The US and Taiwan signed an agreement on reciprocal trade Thursday aimed at removing tariff and non-tariff barriers and strengthening supply chain cooperation, US officials said.

The signing was overseen by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer under the auspices of the American Institute in Taiwan and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, according to a statement.

Greer said the agreement would eliminate tariff and non-tariff barriers facing US exports to Taiwan, creating new opportunities for American farmers, ranchers, fishermen, workers, small businesses and manufacturers.

He added that the deal builds on longstanding economic ties and is expected to enhance supply chain resilience, particularly in high-technology sectors.

Greer credited US President Donald Trump with strengthening US trade engagement in the Asia-Pacific region, saying the administration's approach advances both economic and national security interests.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te hailed the agreement.

"This is a pivotal moment for Taiwan's economy and industries to ride the winds of change and undergo a major transformation," he wrote on his Facebook page.

He add that it will optimize the Taiwan-US economic and trade framework, build trustworthy industrial supply chains and establish a Taiwan-US high-tech strategic partnership.

US officials said the agreement reflects a shared commitment to fair and balanced trade and deeper economic cooperation between Washington and Taipei.