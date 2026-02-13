University shooting in US state of South Carolina leaves 2 dead

Two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting at a residential university complex in the US state of South Carolina late Thursday, prompting an extended campus lockdown and the cancellation of classes, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred at South Carolina State University's Orangeburg campus after reports of gunfire were received around 9.15 pm (0215GMT), university officials said in a news release. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims or provided an update on the condition of the wounded individual.

Law enforcement officers and investigators remained on the scene for several hours, securing the area and conducting searches as the lockdown continued into the night in Orangeburg.

University administrators said counseling services would be made available to students and staff following the violence. Officials added that classes scheduled for Friday were canceled while the investigation proceeds.



