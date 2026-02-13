Polish president vetoes bill to recognize Silesian as regional language

Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Thursday vetoed a bill to officially recognize Silesian as a regional language.

Nawrocki vetoed the bill granting Silesian official language status after it was passed by the parliament on Jan. 9 and approved by Senate a couple weeks later.

Silesian, spoken in communities across southwestern Poland, has long been the subject of debate over whether it is a distinct language in its own right or merely a dialect of Polish.

"I respect and greatly value the tradition and culture of Silesia. It is an integral part of the heritage of the Republic of Poland. However, scientific facts are not established by a vote in [parliament]," Nawrocki said.

He also cited experts and linguists suggesting Silesian is a dialect of Polish. "We cannot create a precedent in which a political majority decides scientific matters," he said.



