EPSTEIN SCANDAL PROVES MONEYS POWER, SAYS NORWEGIAN PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said on Friday that the case related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein points out the possibility of buying influence if one is rich enough, while describing the affair as a "brutal reality."

The close ties between wealthy individuals, politicians, and Epstein demonstrate "that it is possible to buy influence if you are rich enough," Store said in an interview with broadcaster NRK.

"Buying political power and influence is an expression of what large inequalities lead to. I react very strongly to that," he noted.

Pointing to what he called a "brutal reality," Store argued that the case shakes trust in people with power.

"I think it has been quite shocking for people to gain this insight into this world and the connections between people with power. And how it has affected people without power, who have been abused and subjected to assaults," he explained.

Store stressed that the years-long contact revealed in the recent file release between former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland and Jeffrey Epstein "is not normal diplomatic activity."

"It paints a different picture, involving personal benefits, matters concerning family, where these vast fortunes come into play. But again, this is now the subject of an investigation."

On Thursday, Norwegian police raided several Jagland residences on allegations of Epstein links and grave corruption.

The suspicion of gross corruption follows the latest release of Epstein files by the US Justice Department, which revealed years of contact between Jagland and the financier, with the former prime minister reportedly having been offered trips and luxury stays, according to NRK.

Documents also revealed that Crown Princess Mette-Marit had years of contact with Epstein, met him several times, and borrowed his house in 2013.

The US agency last month released more than 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law last November.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. In 2008, he pleaded guilty and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution, but critics call the relatively minor conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite. They have also criticized the latest release of the files, saying they are too heavily redacted, with many important documents omitted.