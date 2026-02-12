UNICEF reports threefold rise in child recruitment in Haiti amid escalating violence

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday that child recruitment by armed groups in Haiti surged 200% in 2025, reflecting what it described as a growing reliance on the exploitation of children amid worsening violence.

UNICEF marked "Red Hand Day," observed annually on Feb. 12, to raise awareness about the recruitment of child soldiers.

Noting the "critical" situation of children in Haiti, UNICEF said, "More than 1.4 million people are internally displaced, over half of them children facing overlapping crises, including armed violence, natural disasters, and extreme poverty. "

"Children's rights are non-negotiable," said UNICEF chief Catherine Russell in the statement, adding that "every child must be protected. And every child recruited or used by armed groups must be released and supported so they can heal, return to learning, and rebuild their future."

UNICEF stressed that recruiting children into armed groups is a grave violation of their rights and a breach of international law. Children involved face risks including injury, sexual violence, psychological abuse, arbitrary detention and the loss of access to education.

Calling on all relevant authorities to "strengthen child protection systems, ensure safe and sustained access to essential services," UNICEF also called to "reinforce family tracing and reunification support when this is in the child's best interests and can be done safely."

"Children associated with armed groups must not be treated as perpetrators," said Russell, and noted that "they must receive appropriate reintegration services and be protected from additional risks, stigma, or retaliation."

In November 2024, UNICEF reported that the "number of children recruited by armed groups in Haiti increased by 70% in the last year."

Haiti has been struggling with gang violence and political instability for years. The country saw an escalation of violence following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph took over briefly, followed by Ariel Henry.

Rival armed groups took control of the nation's capital of Port-au-Prince, forcing Henry to resign in April 2024. Armed gangs were said to control an estimated 80% of the capital.

Haitian businessman and politician Alix Didier Fils-Aime was sworn in as interim prime minister Nov. 11, 2024. He replaced Garry Conille following a decision by the Transitional Presidential Council to reorganize the government amid security crises.

According to the UN, more than 1,379 people were killed or injured in Haiti, and 428 kidnapped from April to June 2024.

Around 5.5 million people need immediate humanitarian assistance amid a complex humanitarian crisis exacerbated by civil unrest, disease, economic instability and insecurity.























