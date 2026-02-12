Russia to supply energy to Cuba as humanitarian aid

Russia plans to send humanitarian aid in the form of oil and petroleum products to Cuba in the near future, according to the Russian Embassy in Havana.

"In the near future, there is expected delivery of oil and petroleum products from Russia to Cuba as humanitarian aid," the embassy said in an interview with the Russian daily Izvestia.

The diplomatic mission said it maintains constant contact with Russian air carrier Aeroflot and Cuban aviation authorities to ensure the safe return of Russian citizens to their homeland.

Aeroflot announced that evacuation flights for Russians staying in Cuba will be organized from Varadero and Havana to Moscow.

On Wednesday, Russia's Ministry of Economic Development recommended that Russian tourists refrain from traveling to Cuba and urged tour operators and travel agents to suspend sales due to an "extraordinary situation with fuel supply" in the country.

Fuel shortages in Cuba deepened after the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Jan. 3 and barred the acting authorities from supplying energy resources to the island. Venezuela had previously been one of the main exporters of oil to Cuba.