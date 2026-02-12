Home of ex-prime minister of Norway searched over Epstein case

Officials have begun searching the Oslo home of the former prime minister of Norway, Thorbjørn Jagland, in connection with the scandal surrounding the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.



Jagland's lawyer confirmed the development to the Verdens Gang newspaper. The paper reported on Thursday that officers from the economic crime agency had also searched Jagland's home.



After he left office as prime minister, Jagland became secretary general of the Council of Europe and chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.



On Wednesday, the Council of Europe lifted the immunity relating to Jagland's term of office from 2009-19 at Norway's request.



Jagland is under investigation for serious corruption due to his contacts with sex offender Epstein.



During his time at the Council of Europe, he is said to have stayed in Epstein's flats in Paris and New York and spent holidays at his property in Palm Beach.



Jagland's lawyer told the NTB news agency that his client was cooperating with the relevant investigating authority, but did not believe that there were any circumstances that would lead to criminal prosecution.

