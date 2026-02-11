US lawmakers introduce bill targeting Russian mercenary groups

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers have introduced legislation aimed at expanding the government's authority to designate Russian paramilitary organizations and their successor entities as foreign terrorist organizations.

The measure, titled the Holding Accountable Russian Mercenaries Act 2.0, was introduced by Representatives Joe Wilson, Steve Cohen, Pat Fallon, Jimmy Panetta, Maria Salazar, Mike Lawler and Zach Nunn, according to a statement from Wilson's office Tuesday.

The bill seeks the formal designation of successor entities to the Wagner Group — including Africa Corps, Redut PMC and Patriot PMC — as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

"These organizations pose a major threat to US national security," the statement said, accusing Russia-linked mercenary groups of engaging in "sabotage, terrorism, and blackmail" in countries around the world.

It added that the legislation would provide President Donald Trump with tools to act against them.

The Wagner Group was designated by the US in 2023 as a significant transnational criminal organization and has faced multiple rounds of US sanctions.

Wagner leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash in Russia in Aug. 2023, after which, the bill says, the group's personnel and operations were absorbed into Russia's Ministry of Defense and reorganized under successor entities.

There was no immediate response to the bill from Russian authorities.



