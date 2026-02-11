European condemn Israeli measures to expand control over West Bank

European countries condemned recent measures adopted by Israel that deepen its control in the occupied West Bank

The European Union along with France, Germany, the UK, Spain and Belgium deplored the Israeli security cabinet's approval Sunday of measures aimed at altering the legal and civil framework in the territory to strengthen Israeli control.

The decisions include repealing a law that barred the sale of land in the West Bank to private Israeli individuals, unsealing land ownership records, and shifting authority for building permits in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration, according to Israeli media.

"Th European Union condemns recent decisions by Israel's security cabinet to expand Israeli control in the West Bank. This move is another step in the wrong direction while the whole international community is making an effort to implement phase two of the comprehensive plan for Gaza," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told the European Commission's midday press briefing.

The German Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman told Anadolu that the announcement "contravenes Israel's obligations under international law and represents a further obstacle on the path to a two-state solution."

"The UK has been clear: any unilateral attempt to alter the geographic or demographic make-up of Palestine is wholly unacceptable and would be inconsistent with international law. We call on Israel to reverse these decisions immediately," a spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement.

Spain's Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that the Israeli decisions alter the status quo in the West Bank and undermine the territorial and political unity of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders while urging Tel Aviv to comply with its obligations.

France's Foreign Ministry said that "at a time when international efforts are focused on implementing the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, these decisions undermine ongoing peace efforts and risk fueling tensions," stressing that the measures constitute "a serious blow to the two-state solution."

The Swiss Foreign Ministry said on the US social media company X's platform that it strongly condemns the recently approved measures, highlighting that Israeli "settlement activities are illegal under international law."

"I condemn the recent Israeli decisions expanding control over the occupied West Bank," Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on X, adding that such measures are "contrary to international law, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice."

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel urged Israel not to implement its recent decisions, which "increase tensions at a moment of unprecedented international efforts for peace and stability in the region."