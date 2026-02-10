US to start negotiations with Canada over Michigan bridge dispute: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will begin negotiations with Canada over a bridge project linking Ontario and Michigan, warning that Washington will not allow the crossing to open without what he described as fair compensation.

"As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST!" he said on his Truth Social platform.

Trump criticized the construction of the bridge, saying Canada "is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan" and alleging that it was built with "virtually no U.S. content."

He blamed a waiver granted under a previous US administration, saying "President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel."

Trump said Canada now expects permission to open the bridge without offering anything in return.

"What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING!" he said.

He warned that the project would not proceed unless Washington's demands are met, noting that "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve."

Announcing talks with Ottawa, Trump added: "We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY."

He also criticized Canada's trade policies, including dairy tariffs that he said have, "for many years, been unacceptable, putting our Farmers at great financial risk."

Trump further claimed that Ontario restricts US alcohol products, saying the province "won't even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves."

He further warned against Canada pursuing closer ties with China, stating that Prime Minister Mark Carney wants "to make a deal with China — which will eat Canada alive."

Trump also argued that the US should own, "perhaps, at least one half of this asset," citing "astronomical" revenues generated by access to the US market.