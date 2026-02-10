Israeli army detains 25 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army detained 25 Palestinians on Tuesday in military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The sources told Anadolu that the detentions took place mainly in the northern and southern West Bank and targeted multiple cities and towns, accompanied by raids on Palestinian homes and searches of their contents.

In the northern West Bank, Israeli forces arrested 13 Palestinians in the city of Nablus and the towns of Beit Dajan, Deir al-Hatab and Qusra after raiding and searching their homes.

Israeli forces also detained seven Palestinians from the village of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, during an early morning raid.

In the city of Jenin, an undercover Israeli unit detained a Palestinian man after storming his home in the al-Sweitat neighborhood.

Another Palestinian was arrested in the town of Bal'a, east of Tulkarem.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli forces rounded up three Palestinians in the town of al-Shuyukh, north of Hebron in raids on their homes.

The Israeli army typically does not disclose the reasons for such detentions, which it often describes as part of what it calls "security operations" targeting individuals it labels as "wanted."

More than 9,300 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 58 women and 350 children, according to figures released by the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

Since launching its war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has intensified its assaults in the West Bank, including killings, arrests, displacement and settlement expansion, a pattern Palestinians say is aimed at paving the way for the formal annexation of the territory.

At least 1,112 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,500 wounded and more than 21,000 detained in the West Bank since then, according to official figures.



