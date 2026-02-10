European Commission president joins 'two-speed Europe' debate ahead of summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged EU capitals Monday to consider "enhanced cooperation" to advance key initiatives when consensus among all 27 member states is lacking, warning that inaction could undermine Europe's competitiveness.

"Our ambition should always be to reach agreement among all 27 Member States," von der Leyen wrote in a letter to EU leaders seen by the Euractiv news portal ahead of a meeting Thursday at Belgium's Alden Biesen castle.

"However, where a lack of progress or ambition risks undermining Europe's competitiveness or capacity to act, we should not shy away from using the possibilities foreseen in the treaties on enhanced cooperation," she said.

Her comments came as Germany steps up efforts to promote a "two-speed" Europe, aiming to break decision-making inertia and strengthen the bloc's economies.

In late January, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said that a core group of member states should move ahead on key policies to make Europe stronger and more independent.

"Now is the time for a Europe of two speeds," Klingbeil said at an event in Berlin, later inviting France, Poland, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands to a video conference to establish an "ambitious and concrete" agenda aimed at strengthening Europe's sovereignty, resilience and competitiveness.

Von der Leyen highlighted the bloc's single market as a major obstacle to economic growth, noting that diverging national rules amount to the equivalent of a 45% tariff on goods and a 110% tariff on services.

She called for urgent action to remove trade barriers and harmonize rules, particularly addressing the practice of "gold-plating," where countries, especially Germany, add extra national requirements on top of EU legislation.

Von der Leyen also pointed to informal coalitions forming among EU capitals on issues such as "Made-in-Europe" requirements.

The Commission aims to work with member states and the European Parliament to endorse a "joint roadmap on the single market" at a leaders' summit in March, seeking to strengthen economic integration and ensure the bloc remains competitive in a rapidly changing global economy, the letter added.





