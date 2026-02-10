Belgium condemns Israeli move to expand control over occupied West Bank

Belgium on Tuesday condemned the recent Israeli decisions expanding control over the occupied West Bank, warning that the move was contrary to international law.

"I condemn the recent Israeli decisions expanding control over the occupied West Bank," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot wrote on the US social media company X.

He added: "Such measures are contrary to international law, UN Security Council Resolution 2334 and the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice."

Peace can "only" be achieved through respect for the law and for each other, said the foreign minister.

Prevot's remarks came after Israel's security Cabinet approved measures Sunday aimed at altering the legal and civil framework in the occupied West Bank to strengthen Israeli control.

According to Israeli media, the decisions include repealing a law that barred the sale of land in the West Bank to private Israeli individuals, unsealing land ownership records, and shifting authority for building permits in a settlement bloc near Hebron from a Palestinian municipality to Israel's civil administration.