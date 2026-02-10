GERMANYS TOP COURT TO RULE THIS WEEK ON ARMS EXPORTS TO ISRAEL

Germany's top court will rule Thursday on whether a Palestinian civilian from Gaza can legally challenge arms exports to Israel—a decision that could set a precedent for other cases, according to rights groups.

The Federal Constitutional Court will decide on a constitutional complaint filed by a Gaza resident who lost his wife and child in Israeli military strikes. The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR) and Palestinian partner organizations are backing the legal challenge.

"The decision will clarify whether people from Gaza, whose fundamental rights are threatened by German arms exports, will have access to German courts and whether courts will in future be required to examine seriously whether German exports endanger civilians," said Dr. Alexander Schwarz from ECCHR.

Earlier, lower German courts dismissed the complaint from the Palestinian man, who still lives with his remaining family members in a tent in southern Gaza under constant threat of military attacks. In December last year, he filed an urgent application with the Federal Constitutional Court to stop German defense manufacturers from delivering spare parts for Israeli tanks.

Despite documented violations of international law in Gaza, Germany has continued authorizing arms exports to Israel, according to ECCHR. Germany ranks among Israel's largest arms suppliers, authorizing sales totaling more than €492 million ($586 million) between Oct. 7, 2023, and June 5, 2025.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a staunch Israeli supporter, imposed restrictions on arms exports in August amid mounting public pressure. However, the restrictions were lifted weeks after the October 2025 ceasefire announcement between Israel and Hamas.

ECCHR argues that spare parts and military equipment from German manufacturers are being used in Israeli military operations. The organization notes that the October 2025 ceasefire has failed to bring safety to Gaza residents. International organizations report that more than 574 people have been killed in Israeli military attacks since then, including over 100 children.

Last year, a special UN Human Rights Council investigation determined that Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal criteria for genocide. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel's military campaign, which began in October 2023, has resulted in more than 72,000 Palestinian deaths and over 171,000 injuries. Nearly 90% of Gaza's infrastructure has been demolished.