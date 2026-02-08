UKRAINE IMPOSES NEW SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIAS FINANCIAL, DEFENSE SECTORS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sunday that he had imposed new sanctions targeting Russia's financial and defense sectors.

In a statement on Telegram, Zelensky said that part of these measures would also be included in the EU's upcoming 20th sanctions package against Moscow.

According to him, Russia overnight carried out another massive strike on Ukraine using more than 400 drones and nearly 40 missiles of various types.

"The production of these weapons would be impossible without critical foreign components, which the Russians continue to obtain in defiance of sanctions. And it is precisely against these companies -- component suppliers and manufacturers of missiles and drones -- that we are imposing new sanctions. I have signed the corresponding decisions," he said.

The second decree imposes sanctions against the Russian financial sector. This list includes companies that finance the supply of components for the production of Russian missiles and drones, he added.

"Sanctions have also been imposed on entities supporting Russian cryptocurrency mining and mining. Some of these measures will be included in the 20th package of EU sanctions, which is already in its final stages," he said.

Russia has become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria, and North Korea since the conflict in Ukraine began in Feb. 2022.

The total number of sanctions against Russia exceeds 16,500, targeting individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft, according to sanctions-tracking firms.