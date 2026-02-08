Ohio man charged with threatening to kill US Vice President JD Vance

An Ohio man has been charged with threatening to kill US Vice President JD Vance during the vice president's visit to his home state last month, with prosecutors also accusing him of possessing digital files depicting child sexual abuse, media reports said on Saturday.

Federal prosecutors said Shannon Mathre faces two separate charges, including making a threat against a federal official and possessing illegal digital material discovered during the investigation, according to ABC News.

The charge related to the alleged threat carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, while the child sexual abuse material charge could result in up to 20 years behind bars.

Mathre pleaded not guilty in court on Friday.

His attorney, Neil McElroy, argued that Mathre's health conditions make it unlikely he could have carried out the alleged threat.

"Anyone that spends any time in a room with Mr. Mathre or has any knowledge of his condition -- physical condition, mental condition -- can see that it's a farce," McElroy said.

McElroy added that his client has "some mental disabilities and a variety of other conditions," while declining to comment on the charge related to the digital files.

According to court records, Mathre allegedly stated: "I am going to find out where he is going to be and use my M14 automatic gun and kill him."

Authorities said the Secret Service treated the threat seriously and expanded the investigation beyond online statements to examine Mathre's behavior and actions.

Mathre's Samsung phone was seized on Jan. 21 as part of the probe.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said: "You can hide behind a screen, but you cannot hide from this Department of Justice."

US Attorney David M. Toepfer said threats against public officials "will not be tolerated."

Mathre is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday for a custody hearing.



