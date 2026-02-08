Norway’s envoy to Jordan steps down over contact with Epstein, foreign minister says

Norway's Ambassador to the United Nations Mona Juul addresses the United Nations Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., April 5, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Norway's ambassador to Jordan Mona Juul will step down from her post following talks with the Foreign Ministry after revelations about her contact with convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein, the ministry said on Sunday.

In a press release, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the decision was "correct and necessary."

"Juul's contact with convicted abuser Epstein has shown a serious failure in judgment. The case makes it difficult to restore the trust that the role requires," Eide said.

Juul had already been relieved of her duties last week while the ministry examined her knowledge of and contact with Epstein. Her early departure means she will not return as ambassador, the statement said. A deputy ambassador will lead the embassy until a replacement is appointed.

The ministry has launched a formal review to clarify the extent of her interactions and whether they affected her diplomatic responsibilities.

"It is important to understand the extent of the contact she, as an employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has had with Epstein," the minister said, adding that talks with Juul will continue to establish whether her previous explanations align with newly emerging information.

The case will be assessed under the State Employees Act, which governs the duties of civil servants. Findings could determine further consequences for her employment.

Separately, the ministry said it has begun reviewing its grants and contacts with the International Peace Institute during the period Terje Rod-Larsen headed the organization, citing what Eide described as "very extensive and very worrying" information about his links to Epstein.