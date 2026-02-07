Veteran French politician loses culture post over Epstein links

Veteran French politician Jack Lang, a former minister, was forced out of a key cultural post Saturday as pressure grew on him over revelations in the latest release of the Epstein files.

He offered to resign in a letter to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, who told reporters he planned to launch the process to name an interim president for the IMA.

But Lang continued to insist he was innocent of any wrongdoing.

Lang, who has headed the Arab World Institute (IMA) since 2013, is the most high-profile public figure in France caught up in the latest release of private messages from the convicted sex offender.

"I offer to submit my resignation" at the next board meeting, the 86-year-old wrote in the letter, seen by AFP. As recently as Wednesday, he had ruled out stepping down from his post over the affair.

Lang had been summoned to the foreign ministry for a meeting on Sunday but that has now been cancelled, said a source at the ministry who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Friday, French prosecutors said they had opened a preliminary investigation of him and his daughter Caroline over "laundering of aggravated tax-fraud proceeds" after they were mentioned in files related to Epstein.

- 'Baseless' accusations -

Earlier Saturday, before news of his resignation emerged, Lang told AFP that the accusations against him were "baseless" and he welcomed the probe.

"It will bring much light on to the accusations that are questioning my probity and my honour," said Lang, whose name appears more than 670 times in the released documents.

He has denied any wrong-doing, saying he was "shocked" that his name appeared in the statutes of the offshore company in 2016 and that he had only appealed to Epstein as a philanthropist.

His daughter Caroline, a film producer, also appeared in Epstein's will as a beneficiary of five million euros, according to investigative website Mediapart.

She has already resigned from her job as head of the Union of Independent Producers (SPI), which represents independent film producers in France.

A mere mention in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

Le Monde newspaper and Mediapart said no files released by the US Justice Department suggested either Lang or his daughter had been implicated in Epstein's sexual crimes.

Lang is best known as an innovative and popular culture minister during the presidency of socialist Francois Mitterrand in the 1980s and 90s.

He launched popular events such as the annual "Fete de la Musique" street party which exists to this day, an idea since picked up by other countries.

Lang also oversaw major modern architectural projects such as the building of the Louvre Pyramid and the Bastille opera house.

As well as the culture portfolio, he served two terms as education minister and was an active supporter of gay rights.

- Pressure -

Public pressure had grown on Lang throughout the week despite his insistence that he had done nothing wrong and that he was unaware of Epstein's criminal behaviour.

Epstien was convicted in 2008 for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

The head of the Socialist party, Olivier Faure, on Thursday had urged Lang to step down "to protect the institution he runs".

The Arab World Institute ("Institut du Monde Arabe") promotes Arab culture from its prestigious left-bank headquarters that frequently host some of the capital's most talked-about exhibitions.

Lang has said he was introduced to Epstein by American actor-director Woody Allen.

Epstein owned a vast apartment on a west Paris street favoured by the rich and famous -- Avenue Foch -- and was a frequent visitor to the French capital before his death in prison in 2019.







