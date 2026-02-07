Tehran wants to make deal 'very badly': Trump

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday that Iran "wants to make a deal very badly," following "good talks" in Oman.

"We have to see what that deal is. But I think Iran looks like they want to make a deal very badly," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump cited US military movements in the region. "We have a big armada, and we have a big fleet heading in that direction, gonna be there pretty soon. So, we'll see how that works out."

The president said additional talks are expected early next week and warned Tehran of serious consequences if negotiations fail.

"We're going to meet again early next week, and they want to make a deal, Iran, as they should want to make a deal. They know the consequences if they don't. They don't make a deal, the consequences are very steep," Trump noted.

He ruled out any deal that would allow Iran to have nuclear arms. "But the one thing, and right up front, no nuclear weapons," he said. "If we could have made that deal two years ago, we would have made that deal, but they weren't willing to do that. So, they are willing to do much more than they would have a year and a half ago or even a year ago when we first -- don't forget we've only been doing this for exactly one year, and we started with them. A few months after the beginning of this term."

Indirect talks between the US and Iran in Oman were held Friday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the talks as a "good start," saying they could continue if the atmosphere of distrust is overcome. He said it was agreed that the process would continue and the sides could reconvene in Muscat at a later date.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the talks were "very serious," helping clarify the positions of both sides and identify areas for possible progress.

Iran and the US resumed indirect nuclear diplomacy after weeks of heightened tensions, fueled by Trump's threat of military action against the country.





