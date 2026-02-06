Lebanon, Syria agree to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus

Lebanon and Syria on Friday reached an agreement to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners from Lebanese prisons to Damascus, in a move aimed at addressing the long-standing file of Syrian detainees in the country.



Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri announced the agreement at a joint press conference in Beirut with Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar Al-Wais, saying implementation will begin on Saturday.



Mitri said the deal covers the handover of sentenced prisoners and "reflects a shared political will between Beirut and Damascus to reset bilateral relations on the basis of mutual trust and respect."



He described the agreement as a practical step toward resolving the issue of Syrian inmates held in Lebanon, particularly those detained during the years of the Syrian conflict.



Al-Wais, for his part, said Damascus is preparing a phased plan to address the cases of detainees not included in the current agreement.



"The file of Syrian prisoners is complex and cannot be resolved through a single, comprehensive arrangement," he said, adding that the agreement represents an important step toward justice for sentenced prisoners and lays the groundwork for continued coordination between the two countries.



On Oct. 10, 2025, Damascus announced that it had reached an agreement with Beirut to hand over Syrian detainees not convicted of murder, following a visit to Lebanon by a delegation led by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.



Official estimates put the number of Syrians held in Lebanese prisons at around 2,500, roughly one-third of Lebanon's total prison population.



On Nov. 20, 2025, Mitri paid an official visit to Syria, where he met President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other senior officials, as part of renewed diplomatic engagement aimed at addressing outstanding issues and strengthening bilateral cooperation following the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024.