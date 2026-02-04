SON OF NORWAYS CROWN PRINCESS EXPECTED TO TESTIFY IN RAPE TRIAL

Marius Borg Høiby, eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, is expected to testify on Wednesday in his trial for rape and other charges.



At the start of the trial on Tuesday, Høiby had only briefly commented on the accusations against him, denying the rape and serious sexual abuse of several women.



The 29-year-old partially admitted other crimes, including cases of domestic violence, damage to property and drug abuse, along with traffic offences.



He faces a total of 38 charges.



One of the alleged victims has already testified. Høiby is said to have touched her genitals while she was asleep and filmed her while doing so.



Another woman was allegedly raped in her sleep during a stay on the Lofoten Islands in Norway. She is said to have woken up during the attack.



Previously, however, the two are said to have had consensual sex several times.



The media interest in the case is immense. Some 200 journalists were present to follow the first day of the trial.



