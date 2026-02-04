 Contact Us
News World Finland's President Stubb: We must admit US is changing

Finland's President Stubb: We must admit US is changing

Finnish President Alexander Stubb delivered a stark assessment of transatlantic relations on Wednesday, warning lawmakers at the Opening of the 2026 Parliamentary Session that the era of shared Western ideology is fracturing.

Reuters WORLD
Published February 04,2026
Subscribe
FINLANDS PRESIDENT STUBB: WE MUST ADMIT US IS CHANGING

Europe and Finland need to acknowledge that the United States is ⁠changing and that the U.S. administration's ideology behind its foreign policy "conflicts with our own values", ‍Finland's president Alexander Stubb said on Wednesday.

European NATO members including Finland have ‌been rethinking their foreign policy ‍strategies in recent weeks, after U.S. President Donald Trump in January inflamed tensions with his European allies over Greenland, an overseas territory belonging to Denmark.

Finland will update its foreign and security policy doctrine to reflect the changes in the international situation, Stubb told members of Parliament in a speech.

"We must honestly ⁠acknowledge that the United States is undergoing change. Its approach to its allies, as well as its way of conducting foreign policy, is also changing," he said, calling the U.S. nevertheless "an important ally".

Stubb has sought to maintain close relations with ‌Trump to seek his support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion and to boost Finland's own security as a neighbour to Russia.

"The foreign policy of the ‍current U.S. administration is underpinned by an ideology that conflicts with our ‍own values," Stubb ‍said, giving as examples of ⁠such conflicts of values ‍the U.S. undermining the existing international order, operating outside international institutions and downplaying the importance of Europe.

Stubb gave no timeline for the foreign and ⁠security policy review, ‌but said the work with the government was only beginning.