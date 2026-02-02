Erdoğan receives Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kosherbayev in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev on Monday, his office said.

The meeting, also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, took place behind closed doors at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

No further details about the agenda of the meeting were immediately released.

Kosherbayev visited Ankara for the 8th meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan Joint Strategic Planning Group.

Kazakhstan is Türkiye's leading trade partner in Central Asia, with bilateral trade totaling $8.95 billion between January and November 2025, while more than 3,000 Turkish-owned companies currently operate across various sectors in the country.

After Russia and Iraq, Kazakhstan is Türkiye's third-largest oil supplier. Energy cooperation between the two countries focuses on oil, natural gas, renewable energy and energy logistics. Türkiye is also one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan's non-energy sectors, with investments totaling about $5.8 billion as of 2025.