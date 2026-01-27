Turkish defense giant Aselsan hosts Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces chief

Turkish defense firm Aselsan's CEO, Ahmet Akyol, announced Tuesday that they hosted the commander of the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, Abdullah Mesfer Alfasily, and his delegation at Aselsan's headquarters in Ankara.

"We hosted the Commander of the Saudi Arabia Air Defense Forces, Major General Abdullah Mesfer Alfasily, and his accompanying delegation at ASELSAN," he wrote on US social media company X.

He added that they held productive discussions regarding their current projects and potential areas of cooperation.

Aselsan, headquartered in the Turkish capital Ankara, was founded in 1975 and has grown to be one of the country's largest defense firms, ranking among the top 50 in its field worldwide.

The firm produces cutting-edge air defense systems, such as the close-range system Korkut and the long-range system Siper.

The defense giant also became the first Turkish company to reach a $30 billion market value this month.