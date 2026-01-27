Search for dozens missing continues as death toll rises to 38 in Indonesia landslide

The death toll from Saturday's landslide in Indonesia rose to 38 as search and rescue operations continued for dozens of people reported missing in West Java, according to state-run media on Tuesday.

Search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies from the disaster site, Antara News Agency reported, citing local officials.

Authorities have so far identified 20 bodies and handed them over to their families. As of Monday, officials said around 61 people were still believed to be missing.

The National Disaster Management Agency said search and rescue operations continued on Tuesday, with around 800 personnel involved.

The disaster displaced at least 685 people, who have been relocated to safer areas.

On Monday, Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Muhammad Ali said 23 soldiers were buried by the landslide during a training exercise in the area. Four have been confirmed dead, while 19 remain missing.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency on Saturday, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.

Rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain, while weather forecasts warn of moderate to very heavy rainfall in the coming days, complicating operations.





