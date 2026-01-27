 Contact Us
North Korea fires 2 'ballistic missiles' toward East Sea

North Korea fired two projectiles, likely ballistic missiles, into the sea, according to Japanese and South Korean reports, marking Pyongyang's second launch of the month.

Published January 27,2026
North Korea on Tuesday fired two projectiles, likely ballistic missiles, Kyodo News reported, citing the Japanese government.

The Japan Coast Guard said the projectiles have already fallen into the sea.

Following the missile launch, the Japanese prime minister's office urged authorities to make maximum efforts to gather and analyze information, keep the public informed promptly, ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels, and take all possible precautionary measures, including readiness for contingencies, it added.

The South Korean military also claimed that it detected the launch of at least one unidentified projectile toward the East Sea, Yonhap News reported.

The launch was Pyongyang's second since Jan. 4, when it fired ballistic missiles ahead of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.