Denmark and Greenland prime ministers to visit Berlin and Paris

The prime ministers of Denmark ⁠and Greenland said on Tuesday they will visit ‍Berlin and Paris to shore up support ‌amid U.S. ‍President Donald Trump's recent threats against the Arctic island.

Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Greenland's Jens-Frederik Nielsen will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, official ⁠schedules showed.

Trump's demands for control of Greenland have shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the United States, even as Trump last ‌week withdraw tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force.

Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss "the current ‍foreign policy situation and the need ‍for a ‍strengthened Europe" in their ⁠meetings, the ‍Danish prime minister's office said.

The two will also attend the Welt Economic Summit ⁠in Germany on ‌Tuesday.























